Four from Bengaluru killed after car crashes into truck in Hassan

According to police, the four people from Bengaluru were heading to Chikkamagaluru in their car to attend a function when the accident occurred.

Four people were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Hassan district of Karnataka early on Saturday, police officials said. According to police, four people from Bengaluru were heading to Chikkamagaluru in their car to attend a function when the accident occurred along Channarayapatna bypass road, at about 5.30 am. Traffic police officials investigating the case said the car rammed into the truck from behind when the truck was moving.

The victims included three software professionals and an excise sub-inspector who all died on the spot. Hassan traffic police said Abhishek, Vikram and Manjunath were working in a software firm in Bengaluru while Chethan, an excise sub-inspector was with them. They were travelling from Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru to attend a function when the accident occurred.

"The car was moving fast and it hit the slower moving truck. All four persons died on the spot. They were 25-30 years old and were going from Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru for a function," Channarayapatna traffic police official Balu Gowda told TNM.

Eight friends in two different cars were travelling to Chikkamagaluru when the accident occurred and the friends in the other car stopped the truck following the incident.

A case has been registered at the Channarayapatna Town police station and investigation is on. The bodies of the victims were shifted to the government mortuary in the town.

District in-charge Minister K Gopalaiah visited the mortuary on Saturday morning where the victims' bodies were kept.