Four Bengaluru friends on weekend trip drown in lake, bodies found

Rescue workers successfully recovered the bodies of the remaining two youths who tragically drowned in Ramanathapura Lake, near Bengaluru, as confirmed by officials on Monday.Late on Sunday night, the bodies of two of the deceased youths were discovered, shedding light on the devastating incident.

The victims have been identified as Sheik Tahir, Touheed, Shahid, and Faizal Khan, all 18 years old and residents of R.T. Nagar in Bengaluru. According to the police, the group of friends had embarked on a weekend trip to the popular tourist destination of Nandi Hills on Sunday. On their return, they decided to take a swim in the lake.

Tragically, one of the boys did not know swimming and began to drown. In a valiant attempt to save their friend, three others lost their lives in the process. Local villagers, upon noticing their bike and helmets on the lake's banks, promptly alerted the authorities.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, personnel from the Vishwanathapura police, fire brigade, and emergency services rushed to the scene and initiated a rescue operation. The bodies of the victims have since been transferred to Akash Hospital in Devanahalli. Further investigations underway.