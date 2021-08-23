Four Andhra policemen on escort duty killed in ghastly road accident

The victims were heading to the district headquarters after paying their respects to the deceased jawan.

Four Armed Reserve police personnel were killed in a ghastly accident on Monday, August 23, in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. According to reports, the police vehicle’s tyre deflated on the national highway in Summadevi, Palasa mandal, while the vehicle was mobile. Under the impact, the vehicle lost control and hit the divider. Subsequently, a moving lorry hit them from the rear end, killing all four police persons including the Sub Inspector on the spot.

The victims were identified as Krishnam Naidu, P Janardhan Rao, Ram Babu and Anthony. The police personnel were on escort duty when the incident took place. The incident took place when they were returning from Mandasa village in Srikakulam, after handing over the dead body of an Army jawan who had died in Kolkata, the Director General of Police, Gautam Sawang, informed through a press note. The victims were heading to the district headquarters after paying their respects to the deceased jawan.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to Palasa Government Hospital. Expressing condolences over the death of the policemen on duty, Home Minister M Sucharita’s office said, “Home minister Smt @SucharitaYSRCP has expressed grief over the spot death of four Armed Reserve personnel in a road accident at Summadevi national highway in Palasa mandal of Srikakulam district. The Home Minister conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.”

The DGP conveying his condolences said that a Sub Inspector, two head constables and a constable lost their lives in the incident. He directed the (Range) Deputy Inspector General of Police to promptly carry out the relief measures and send a report on the same.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited