Four acre land to Sri M reveals secret pact between CPI(M) and RSS, alleges Congress

Sri M had initiated peace talks between the RSS and the CPI(M) following a spate of political murders in Kannur.

The Congress-led UDF expressed concern on the way Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government decided to give four acres of land in the capital city to the Satsang Foundation, founded by Sri M.

Sri M, a yogi and disciple of Sri Maheshwarnath Babaji, was born in the state capital and last year was conferred with the Padma Bhushan. "This handing over the land according to the reports that have surfaced is shrouded in mystery and it shows this is a gratis for playing the role of a mediator in the relation between the CPI(M) and the RSS," alleged Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has to come clean on this and tell us what is the truth in all the news that has surfaced now and whether he took part in it. For long we have been speaking on the ties between the CPI(M) and the RSS and this report now emphasizes on what we have been saying," alleged Chennithala.

"This new found relation between the CPI(M) and the RSS is dangerous," added Chennithala.

However, talking to a TV channel here, Sri M said that all he did was to initiate a peace talk between the RSS and the CPI(M) and it had no political overtures.

"I am no politician and have nothing to do with politics. I intervened to see if peace can return to Kannur where there were political murders," said Sri M.

Functionaries of RSS and CPI(M) have engaged in violent attacks upon each other in Kerala in the past. Out of the 172 political murders that have occurred in Kerala since 2000, majority are workers of either CPI(M) or RSS or the BJP. As per police statistics from 2000 to 2016, 65 workers of the RSS and the BJP have been killed, while CPI (M) lost 85 of its workers. The record has also shown that CPI (M), DYFI, BJP and RSS cadres are the accused in most political murders. Even last year, the state has reported multiple instances of violence. In December 2020, a CPI(M) worker in Kollam was killed and the party had alleged that an RSS worker was behind the murder.