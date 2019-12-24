'Found nothing suspicious yet’: Kerala cops on TV host Jagee John's death

Death

Peroorkada police confirmed that prima facie there was nothing suspicious about the death of the celebrity chef and TV host.

The Peroorkada police have begun a detailed probe into the sudden death of celebrity chef and TV host Jagee John in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Jagee was found lying dead on the floor of her kitchen in her Thiruvananthapuram house on Monday. She lived with her mother in the house located in Kuravankonam.

According to reports, it was Jagee’s partner who worked in Ernakulam who requested a neighbour to go check on her when she wasn’t picking his calls. The neighbour alerted the police after she found Jagee lying dead on the floor in the house.

Reports have also mentioned the statement given by Jagee’s mother to the Peroorkada police. According to the mother, Jagee had been cooking in the kitchen when she suddenly collapsed and fell on to the floor. Peroorkada sub inspector V Sunil also stated that they could not get a coherent statement from the mother as she also kept muttering that her daughter had left for work.

The police have so far registered a case of unnatural death. The post-mortem of the deceased has also been done and the body handed over to relates.

Speaking to TNM, Sunil said, “Prima facia we haven't found anything suspicious, but have taken case for unnatural death. More details will be known after postmortem report comes.”