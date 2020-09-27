Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away at 82

One of the tallest leaders in India, Jaswant Singh served as the Minister of Finance, Defence and External Affairs.

news Death

Former Union Minister for Defence Jaswant Singh has passed away. He was 82 years old. A veteran member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he had served as the Minister of External Affairs (September 1998 to December 2002), Minister of Defence (January 2000 to October 2001) and Minister of Finance (July 2002 to May 2004).

In a statement from the Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi, Jaswant Singh passed away at 6:55 am on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. He was admitted on June 25 and was being treated for sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. His COVID-19 test results turned negative.

His career in national politics began in 1980 when he was elected to the Rajya Sabha and held several important positions as a member of several Parliamentary committees. These include the Committee of Privileges and Public Accounts Committee.

His first electoral breakthrough came in 1989 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Chittorgarh Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan. He got reelected again in 1991 and 1996 from the same seat.

Jaswant Singh was appointed as the Finance Minister of India when he got reelected in the Lok Sabha for the third time in 1996.

A retired Indian Army officer, Jaswant Singh was one of the founding members of the BJP. He served as the Member of the Lok Sabha for four terms and Rajya Sabha for five terms.

As the Finance Minister, he reduced the custom duties and also introduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) to help states generate more revenue.

He was the point person for negotiation when the Indian Airlinesâ€™ IC-814 flight was hijacked and passengers were held hostage on December 24, 1999, when he served as the Union External Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Union government.

Jaswant Singh was expelled from the BJP twice.

Confirming his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death. " Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

The PM also remebered Jaswant Singh as a person who served the nation "diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics".

"During Atal Jiâ€™s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise," he tweeted.

Narendra Modi also spoke to Jaswant Singh's son, Colonel Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences. "True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years," he added in a series of tweets.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, took to Twitter to express his condolences. "Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader and former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian," he tweeted.