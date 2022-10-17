Former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud to join BJP on Oct 19

In a shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana ahead of the crucial Munugode Assembly bye-poll on November 3, former TRS MP Boora Narsaiah Goud on Monday said he would join the saffron party on October 19. Goud, who quit the Telangana Rashtra Samithi two days ago, said he would join BJP at its Central office in Delhi on October 19 in the presence of Union Ministers. He was speaking to reporters in Hyderabad when state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar met and invited him to join the party.

Alleging that the TRS leadership had remained inaccessible for him to represent people's problems, Goud said he felt that his political life would be futile if things continued to be the same. He said he joined politics to work for the people and had got highways, Kendriya Vidyalaya and others for his constituency during his tenure as a Lok Sabha member (during 2014-19). These development projects were achieved by representing them with senior Union government leaders like Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda and Harsh Vardhan, Goud said.

Goud said he chose to join the BJP as leaders like Tarun Chugh, in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, and Bandi Sanjay suggested to him that the BJP would be the appropriate forum for him. Bandi Sanjay said Goud had fought for backward classes and also the poor in Open Category castes (OCs). BJP's victory in the Munugode assembly bye-poll is certain with Goud joining the party, Bandi Sanjay said.

Goud, a leader from the backward classes and a medical doctor by profession, resigned from TRS two days ago, citing the alleged inaccessibility of the TRS leadership. He was an aspirant for a party ticket to contest the Munugode bye-poll, and was disappointed after the TRS decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. The counting of votes in the Munugode Assembly bye-poll would be taken up on November 6.

