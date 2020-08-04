Former Telangana MLA Sunnam Rajaiah succumbs to COVID-19

The CPI(M) leader was a three-time legislator from Bhadrachalam. He was elected as the MLA in 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Former Bhadrachalam MLA of the CPI(M), Sunnam Rajaiah, succumbed to COVID-19 in the wee hours on Tuesday. Rajaiah, who was also a leader of the Girijana Sangham, had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and was taken to a hospital in Vijayawada for treatment, according to reports. Rajaiah was a three-time legislator from Bhadrachalam. He was elected as the MLA in 1999, 2004 and 2014.

According to reports, the former MLA is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. His two sons and a son-in-law have also tested positive for Coronavirus, and are availing treatment in Rajamahendravaram.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has mourned the death of the former MLA. The CM said, “Rajaiah, who worked for solving people’s problems his entire life, would be remembered by people as the political leader who led a simple life.” The CM also conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

The former MLA’s last rites are expected to be held at Sunnamvaari Gudem on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ramagundam legislator of the TRS, Korukanti Chander has tested positive for coronavirus. The MLA announced about being infected with SARS-CoV 2 on Monday through a video on social media.

The MLA said that he got tested for coronavirus after Ramagundam Mayor Anil Kumar had tested positive a week ago. The Mayor and MLA had participated in the state government’s afforestation drive in Singareni Collieries a few days ago.

Chander said that he has been availing treatment in a hospital, and issued a communication on the same, as rivals had accused him of being inaccessible during the crisis.

“For the past 10 days, I was not accessible to you all. After the Mayor tested positive a week ago, I too got tested and the result came positive. Hence, I remained inaccessible. So I humbly appeal everyone to understand this. I will recover soon and will serve you. I made this video particularly after malicious rumours are being spread against me that I am unavailable,” Chander said. The MLA added that his health was stable.

Chander was the fourth MLA from TRS to test positive for coronavirus. Earlier, MLAs Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Bajireddy Goverdhan and Muttireddy Yadgiri Reddy were infected with the virus.

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan is also under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. The Mayor said that he had no symptoms of the disease and that he was reviewing the GHMC works through video conferences regularly. The Mayor said that following his recovery he would donate his plasma, and organize a plasma donation in Hyderabad.