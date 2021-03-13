Former TDP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy arrested for brother-in-law's death

The former MLA was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide.

news Crime

Former Telugu Desam Party MLA of Anaparthi in East Godavari district, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, was arrested by the Ramachandrapuram police on Friday for his alleged role in the death of his brother-in-law Satti Raju Reddy, who had allegedly killed himself. He was arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide.

On February 18, Satti Raju Reddy was found dead near a fish breeding centre at Balabhadrapuram in Bikkavolu mandal. Satti Raju allegedly killed himself using “poison” as per the forensic department. A property dispute led to the death, according to The New Indian Express.

The former legislator was arrested following the complaint of Satti Raju’s second wife Rama. In connection to the death, Rama had filed a complaint against her father-in-law Satti Reddy, brother-in-law Abbas Reddy and Ramakrishna Reddy, alleging that the three persons drove her husband towards suicide.

Satti Raju had reportedly parted ways with his first wife long ago, and was staying with his second wife in Bikkavolu. However, his first wife and her brother, the former MLA, demanded a share in his property. Similarly, Satti Raju had a dispute with his father for not giving him his share of property. In her complaint, Rama alleged that her husband was mentally harassed by the trio, following which a case was registered against them.

After the arrest, the former MLA was produced before the Anaparthi First Class Magistrate Court.

Subsequently, while Ramakrishna Reddy was sent to judicial custody, prime accused Satti Reddy was given station bail, The Hindu reported.

Meanwhile, accusing the YSRCP government of stifling the opposition, the TDP alleged that the government was foisting false cases against them.

Condemning the arrest, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted, “Ramakrishna Reddy is being arrested for exposing the injustice in the local elections. The case against him arrest is part of the vengeance act. I seriously condemn the illegal arrest of Ramakrishna Reddy.” This arrest is the prime example of victims being punished under Jagan’s rule, he alleged.

Demanding the immediate release of Ramakrishna Reddy, Lokesh alleged that there was a nexus between the police and the ruling party.