Former Ranji cricket player Jayamohan Thampi has been found dead in his house. The Fort police in Thiruvananthapuram arrested his son Aswin in connection with the death, for murder.

The father and son were living alone in their house at Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thampi was found dead on Monday morning.

According to Fort police, Thampi's death happened 36 hours ago. His body was found on Monday morning inside the house after the neighbours informed the police as a stinking smell was emanating from there.

The mystery in the death was unraveled as the preliminary autopsy report suggested it was a head injury that caused the death. Aswin was arrested on charges of murder on Tuesday evening.

A quarrel over money led to the tragic crime, according to reports.

"It was a sudden provocation and not a hatched conspiracy. The son hit Thampi on his nose with force during the quarrel causing Thampiâ€™s head to hit the wall," Fort Assistant Commissioner told TNM.

According to reports, Aswin was consuming alcohol at the time and the quarrel happened over money. Aswin demanded ATM card from Thampi and itâ€™s assumed that the latter was hesitant to give.

Aswin however reportedly told the police that he was under the impression that Thampi was sleeping.

Jayamohan Thampi's wife had died earlier.

Thampi was wicketkeeper batsman of 1982-84 Kerala Ranji team. He was also captain of the State Bank of Travancore (SBT) cricket team and retired as Deputy General Manager of SBT. Though reports also suggest that Thampiâ€™s neighbour has been taken into custody in connection with the crime, the police officer refuted that.