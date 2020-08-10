Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for coronavirus

The 84-year-old former President of India has requested those who came in contact with him in the past week to isolate themselves.

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for coronavirus. He took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he had gone to the hospital for a separate procedure which is when they diagnosed him to be positive.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” the former President tweeted.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee August 10, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Soon after the veteran Congress leader shared the news, wishes for his speedy recovery started pouring in. Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ramvilas Paswan tweeted, "I am worried about the news of former President Pranab Mukherjee ji testing positive for Covid-19. I pray to God for your speedy recovery."

Former Union minister Milind Deora, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar and several other leaders also wished for the speedy recovery of Mukherjee.

The news of the former President testing positive for Covid-19 comes on a day when India reported a spike of 62,064 fresh cases on Monday taking the total tally to 2,215,074. With more than 1,000 fatalities in the last 24 hours, 44,386 people have now lost their lives in the fight against the deadly virus in India.

A number of politicians as well as Ministers have tested positive for coronavirus. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa - as well as six ministers from his Cabinet - Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan, are some of the leaders who have tested positive till date and have been hospitalised on doctors' advice.