Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

Abhijit Mukherjee performed his father's last rites at the Lodhi Crematorium on Tuesday under COVID-19 restrictions.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's last rites were performed at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi on Tuesday. His son Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites in presence of friends and family, as the former president was laid to rest with full military honours, under restrictions for COVID-19.

Following the guidelines for COVID-19, politicians as well as the general public were allowed to pay their last respects. The mortal remains of the late ex-President were taken to the crematorium in hearse van, instead of a normal gun carriage, keeping COVID-19 protocols in consideration.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31 at the age of 84 in Delhi's Army's Research and Referral Hospital. There was a decline in his medical condition on Tuesday morning, due to which he suffered a septic shock caused by lung infection. He had been admitted to the hospital on August 19 and underwent a brain surgery for a blood clot removal. On the same day later, he also tested positive for coronavirus.

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others were seen paying their last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee.

"Paid tributes to respected Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He would be remembered by generations for his efforts towards India's progress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

The demise of the former President was also condoled by the Union Cabinet. The Union Cabinet said that the country has lost an outstanding parliamentarian and a distinguished leader. Headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet also observed two minutes of silence in the memory of Pranab Mukherjee.

"Joined the Union Cabinet meeting via video conferencing in presence of Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji today to express profound sorrow on the sad demise of former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, the government of India announced a seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6 after Pranab Mukherjee's demise, as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Prior to that, Mukherjee also served as the Union Finance Minister from 2009-2012, before being elected as the President. Mukherjee was also the recipient of India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019, which was awarded to him by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.