Former national athletics coach Purushottam Rai, who trained Olympians, dies at 79

He died just a day before the award was to be conferred to him.

Veteran athletics coach Purshottam Rai died due to a cardiac arrest on Friday, just a day before he was to be conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award. Purushottam Rai was 79 years old.

"He took part in the rehearsal for the National Sports Awards but later suffered a heart attack and passed away," a top Athletics Federation of India official told PTI.

The National Sports Awards ceremony will be held virtually on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rai was to receive the Dronacharya Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in the lifetime achievement category.

Purushottam Rai coached top athletes such as Olympian quartermiler Vandana Rao, heptathlete Pramila Aiyappa, Ashwini Nachappa, Murali Kuttan, M K Asha, E B Shyla, Rosa Kutty and G G Pramila.

"It is a tragic incident and we at AFI are shocked. He spent his whole life for athletics and he made immense contributions to Indian athletics. We condole his tragic demise and express our condolences to his family," said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla.

Rai began his coaching career after securing a diploma from Netaji Institute of Sports in 1974.

"He was a good coach under whom many top Indian athletes, including many Olympians, had trained. It is such a sad incident to pass away just a day before receiving the award," said former long-jump Anju Bobby George, one of India's star athletes

Rai also coached the Indian team for the 1987 World Athletics Championship, 1988 Asian Track and Field Championships and 1999 SAF Games. He was also involved in coaching roles at Services, Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES), and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"Mr. Rai was a dedicated coach between 1980-90. He trained many national and international athletes at Sri Kanteerava Stadium. He was the third coach to receive this award in Karnataka. Earlier the late N Lingappa and last year VR Beedu were awarded. Our sympathies are with his family, may God give him strength in this hour of grief," Karnataka Athletics Association said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)