Former minister Eatala Rajender suspends padayatra in Huzurabad after falling ill

Doctors have advised the BJP leader to take a two-day break.

Former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajenderâ€™s â€˜Praja Deevenaâ€™ padayatra in Huzurabad constituency came to an abrupt halt on Friday, July 30, as he fell ill. The former minister, who was touring Kondapaka village to mobilise support for the impending bye-poll, was later shifted to Huzurabad town for treatment. The Times of India reported that Eatala complained of dizziness after having lunch.

According to reports, Eatala had a fever and his BP and sugar levels also increased. Doctors administered him with saline and advised him to be shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. The Hindu reported that Eatala, who had developed blisters, was feeling unwell since Friday morning, but he continued with the schedule.

In view of Eatalaâ€™s deteriorating health, the former minister will reportedly take a break from the padayatra, and his wife Jamuna will continue with the padayatra on his behalf.

Eatala Rajender had taken up a 350-km padayatra in his constituency after resigning from the TRS and also resigning as the legislator of Huzurabad. He was stripped of his post as the Health Minister by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in May over allegations of land grabbing and anti-party activities, Subsequently, he was removed from the cabinet too, forcing him to join the BJP.

Eatala, who took it up as a personal battle between KCR and him, mounted an attack against the Chief Minister and announced a padayatra in his constituency, seeking support and solidarity from the people of his constituency over the unfair treatment meted out to him. The padayatra began on July 19 at Bathuronipalli in Kamalakpur mandal. Eatala was supposed to cover 125 villages in 22 days. In his 12-day yatra, so far, he has covered 222 km across Huzurabad.

While the election notification for Huzurabad constituency is yet to be announced, the BJP and TRS have already begun campaigning for the bye-poll. In a bid to lure the voters, the ruling party has announced that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be first launched in Huzurabad.