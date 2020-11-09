Former Kerala MLA and IUML leader C Moyinkutty passes away at 77

C Moyinkutty was elected an MLA twice from Koduvally and once from Thiruvambady in Kozhikode.

news Obituary

C Moyinkutty, former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Kerala vice president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old and had been under treatment for liver disease, reports Indian Express Malayalam . He will be buried at the Andona Mahal Jama Masjid in Kozhikode.

Moyinkutty was elected an MLA from Koduvally in Kozhikode district in the years 1996 and 2006. In 2011, he got elected from the Thiruvambady constituency in Wayanad district of Kerala. He was also the former president of the Thamarassery grama panchayat in Kozhikode.

Moinkutty was born on January 1, 1943, to PC Ahammed Kutty Haji and Kunhi Umacha. After finishing his Pre University, Moinkutty began his political career through the Muslim Students Federation (MSF). He became state president of the Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Afterwards, Moinkutty became an active member of the IUML. He was the Kozhikode district secretary and president of the party previously.

He was part of the now-defunct Kerala State Rural Development Board or KSRDB. He was also a member of Kerala Wakf Board.

Some of the other positions he held include director at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the state-owned Small Industries Development Corporations (SIDCO).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Moyinkutty. He said that despite political differences, Moyinkutty was a leader who worked for the development of his region.

Moyinkutty is survived by his wife Khadeeja and three children Ansar, Mubeena and Haseena.