Former Kerala Minister and MLA Thomas Chandy passes away at 72

Thomas Chandy, a former minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government and MLA representing the Kuttanad constituency in Alappuzha, passed away in Kochi on Friday.

He was 72. The death, according to reports, happened after a long battle with cancer.

Belonging to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)— an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, Thomas Chandy was the state president of the party.

The death happened at his home in Kadavanthra in Kochi at around 3.30 pm.

He held the Transport portfolio in the Left government. He replaced his party colleague AK Saseendran as minister in April 2017 when the latter had to step down following Mangalam TV honey trap case.

Thomas Chandy, however, had to quit, paving way for Saseendran's return to the cabinet in February 2018 after the court acquitted him in the sleaze talk case.

Later, Thomas Chandy was in the news allegedly for violating norms to build his private resort in Kuttanad. He was CMD of the Alappuzha Lake Palace Resort as well.

According to reports, he had been under treatment for cancer for more than ten years at various hospitals in the country as well as abroad. He was in the hospital during the past few days as well. But his health condition deteriorated by afternoon.

A businessman as well, Thomas Chandy was the richest legislator in the Kerala Assembly.

Most of his business activities were based out of Kuwait and hence he was also known as Kuwait Chandy.

He was born in August 1947 to VC Thomas and Eliamma. He is survived by his wife Mercykutty, a son and two daughters.