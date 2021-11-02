Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan hospitalised, condition stable

VS turned 98 in October.

news VS

Former Chief Minister of Kerala and one of the tallest leaders of the CPI(M) VS Achuthanandan has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, November 1.

According to a bulletin issued by Sree Utharadom Thirunal Hospital, he was admitted after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function. “He is closely being monitored,” the bulletin read. The veteran leader celebrated his 98th birthday on October 20. Owing to health issues, he has not been active in public and political life for the past couple of years. The former Chief Minister has been living at his son's residence in Thiruvananthapuram where guests are not entertained.

Fondly and popularly called VS, he bowed out from electoral politics this year, not contesting the April 6th Assembly elections. VS who was Chief Minister from 2006-11 and leader of the opposition from 2011-16, had to make way for Pinarayi Vijayan as the new Chief Minister in 2016.

He then had to be content with being a legislator and later was made the Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission. VS quit the post, equivalent to cabinet status, just before the assembly polls in January 2021. He revealed that it was not possible for him to convene meetings or to hold discussions, as per strict instructions from doctors following a hemorrhage in the brain.

He was last seen actively campaigning for VK Prasanth in October 2019 who had contested from the Vattiyoorkkav constituency in the bye-poll. VS then, 96, had addressed a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram in favour of Prasanth. Despite his age, as always, he managed to cheer up the audience with his unique oratory style. However, VS was later hospitalised in October for treatment for internal bleeding and a respiratory infection.