Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy gets COVID-19

The 77-year-old had extensively campaigned for Congress ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala.

Two time former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has contracted COVID-19. The 77-year-old had been suffering from fever for the last two days and was quarantined at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

On Thursday, Oommen Chandyâ€™s relatives confirmed that his second RT PCR test result returned positive for the virus. Although his condition is now stable, he is likely to be shifted to a private hospital for better care. Oommen Chandyâ€™s family is also in talks with doctors regarding the course of action for the former CMâ€™s treatment.

The 77-year-old, who is the senior most Congress leader of Kerala was the most sought after party politician for the past three weeks during the assembly election campaign. He had extensively travelled across the state as part of election campaigns for the Congress. Oommen Chandy is also the Congressâ€™s Chief Ministerial face this election.

On voting day on April 6, Chandy looked weak and was waiting for his turn to cast his vote at his home turf Puthupally, in Kottayam district aiming for his 12th successive electoral victory.

Following that, he returned to his home in the state capital city and was resting. Due to persistent fever, doctors attended to him on Thursday and advised that he be shifted to a hospital.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. On the day of voting on April 6, Pinarayiâ€™s daughter Veena Vijayan had contracted COVID-19. The Chief Ministerâ€™s condition is presently stable. However, he has been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further treatment. An expert medical board will also be formed and consulted for the Chief Ministerâ€™s treatment.

Pinarayiâ€™s recent interaction with the public had been on election day, April 6, when he spoke to media persons in the state after casting his vote.

The state government on Wednesday had warned all people to ensure that they take precautions as a spike can be expected in wake of lax measures in the recent period due to the Assembly polls.

(With inputs from IANS)