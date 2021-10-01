Former Kerala Chief Secretary CP Nair passes away at 81

CP Nair was active in the socio-cultural and literary arenas of the state even after retirement, and won a Sahitya Akademi award in 1994.

news Death

Former Kerala Chief Secretary and writer-columnist Chellappan Parameswaran Nair, popularly known as CP Nair, died at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, October 1. He passed away following a cardiac arrest, family sources said. He was 81. A 1962 batch IAS officer, Nair had retired as the Chief Secretary of Kerala in 1998. He is remembered by many for his remarkable administrative capabilities, sharp wit and humorous writing style, and was active in the socio-cultural and literary arenas of the state even after his retirement.

CP Nair held significant posts such as Home Secretary, Labour Secretary and Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board during his decades-long stint as civil servant. Nair also served as the member of Administrative Reforms Commission and headed a government panel, formed to rewrite the Kerala Education Act and Rules (KEAR) post-retirement.

An award-winning writer and columnist, CP Nair wrote a handful of books including Thakil, Uganda Malayalam and Lankayil Oru Maruthi, among others. His work Irukalimoottakal had won him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award in 1994. He is survived by wife Saraswathy and two children. People from various walks of life, including ministers and political leaders condoled the death of the former bureaucrat. Condoling Nair's death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered him as an eminent bureaucrat and writer. "His services as Chief Secretary and Administrative Reforms Commission member were noteworthy," he said, adding that Nair made valuable contributions to the field of literature as well.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan remembered Nairâ€™s skill and talent as a writer and an orator. "He had in-depth reading, a beautiful writing style and an oratory style with simplicity and elegance. He could view the world with a laugh," Satheesan remembered.

Former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy said that Nair had contributed enormously to the administrative front and that his contributions will be remembered forever.

With PTI Inputs

