Former Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Over the last few days, Khan had been frequenting riot-hit DJ Halli and KG Halli areas in Bengaluru.

news Coronavirus

Former state minister and senior Congress legislator from Bengaluru’s Chamrajpet, Zameer Ahmed Khan, on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the former minister said, “He was tested after he developed a minor fever and his test has come back as positive.” He said that he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors and urged everybody who was in touch with him in recent days to get tested.

Khan has been in the news as he had been frequenting riot-hit DJ Halli and KG Halli areas in east Bengaluru over the last few days. In fact, he had even visited the area on the evening of August 11, during the violence, along with junior colleague and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, to pacify the crowds. However, their attempts failed.

The violence had broken out over a communally sensitive social media post by local MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew Naveen. A police station and the house of MLA Srinivas Murthy were partially burnt while multiple vehicles were gutted.

Three people were killed as a result of subsequent police action to contain the violence and acts of arson. Another person who was in police custody had also died but police said that the death was due to a previous ailment and not as a result of police action. More than 300 persons have been arrested as a result of the violence. Currently, Naveen is also in police custody over his controversial post.

The development comes as Bengaluru and the whole state is continuing to see a spike in cases.

The number of active cases in Bengaluru remain at 34,408 as on Monday. A total of 1,483 people in the city have died due to COVID-19 and their pre-existing comorbidities. State wide, the number of active patients is at 80,643 while the death toll is at 4,062.