Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy calls Siddaramaiah 'Terminator'

‘Being constructive is being human. Being destructive is being a demon. You know only destruction,’ Kumaraswamy said, addressing Siddaramaiah.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hit out at Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, calling him “Mr Terminator” and alleged that the coalition government of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) collapsed because of his conspiracy. Kumaraswamy was responding to Siddaramaiah's statement that Congress did not go to the JD(S) for alliance, before the coalition of Congress-JD(S) came to power in 2018. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had managed to wrestle power from the coalition later and formed its own government under the leadership of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"Being constructive is being human. Being destructive is being a demon. You know only destruction. You do not have constructive ideas," Kumaraswamy wrote on Twitter. "Congress leaders had come to our doorsteps to request to take up leadership with an intention to keep the BJP away from power. You did not know the decisions of your party leaders, Siddaramaiah?" he asked.

"Siddaramaiah says he did not come to our party’s doorstep. Who had invited you? Who begged for our coalition? When Congress central leaders were attempting to form a coalition government, who was conspiring against it, Mr Terminator?" Kumaraswamy asked.

Kumaraswamy further attacked him by asking, “Who supported the Congress and JD-S leaders to quit their political parties and join hands with the BJP?”

"You have brought down the government installed by the high command. Now, you are coming out with one lie after the other. You answer who got the team ready to bring BJP into power in Karnataka?" Kumaraswamy said. He accused Siddaramaiah of going against decisions of Congress high command, conspiring against Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. Now, he is busy conspiring against Congress state president DK Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy added.

Of late, Siddaramaiah has been facing scathing attacks from within the party and from opposition parties. Senior Congress leader BB Chimmanakatti recently chided him for choosing Badami constituency for being unable to win from the Chamundeshwari constituency from where he contested traditionally.

Sources say the “war” within the Congress party has intensified between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who both have eyes on the coveted Chief Minister post if their party comes to power in 2023 Assembly elections.