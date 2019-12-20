Former judge Justice CV Ramulu appointed as Telangana Lokayukta

Appointments

Former Law Secretary V Niranjan Rao has been appointed the Upa-Lokayukta.

The Telangana government on Thursday appointed former High Court judge Justice C V Ramulu and former Law Secretary V Niranjan Rao as Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta respectively.

It also appointed G Chandraiah, a former judge of the High Court, as Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said.

N Ananda Rao, Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin have been appointed as members of the Commission.

A committee, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, finalised the names of Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta at a meeting, the release said.

The Committee members included the Legislative Council Chairman, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, opposition leaders in the Assembly and Council Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri (both belonging to AIMIM) respectively, it said.

Since AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was not available, Pasha Quadri, the party’s deputy leader, attended the meeting.

The recommendations made by the committee were accepted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the release said.

Justice CV Ramulu was born on February 20, 1949. He hails from Achanapalli village of Bodhan Town in Nizamabad district. He completed his schooling at Govt Boys High School, Shakarnagar in Bodhan Town and received his re-University and Degree at Giraj Government Degree College in Nizamabad.

He completed his law degree in the year 1978 from Maratwada University in Aurangabad. He enrolled as an Advocate on August 10, 1978 and practised for more than 24 years in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

He also worked as a senior standing counsel for APSRTC, in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, for 13 years and was also the Senior Central Government Standing Counsel at High Court of Andhra Pradesh from September 2001 till his elevation. Justice Ramulu was sworn in as an additional judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on December 2, 2002. He was sworn in as a judge of the high court on June 26 2004. He retired as a judge on February 19, 2011.

(With PTI inputs)