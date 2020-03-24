Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah released after 8 months of detention

His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after nearly eight months of detention. His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.

Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.

The National Conference leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5.

Sources said Omar Abdullah would now leave the Hari Niwas Guesthouse in Srinagar where he has been under detention since August 5, 2019.

"He will be reaching his residence on the Gupkar Road shortly, but keeping in view the COVID-19 lockdown, nobody will be allowed to call on Omar Sahab", sources in the National Conference said.

Omar is also unlikely to address the media after his release.

Omar's release followed the release of his father and former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah who was released earlier this month.

Last week, in its order on a petition filed by Omar's sister, Sara Pilot, the Supreme Court had said that the Jammu and Kashmir government should make it clear whether or not they intend to release Omar Abdullah shortly. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah had told the counsel appearing for the Centre that Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot's plea against his detention will be heard on merit if he is not released soon.

"If you are releasing him, then release him soon or we will hear the matter on merits," the bench said.

Now only one former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti is under detention. Sources said authorities are likely to announce Mufti's release later this week.

(With agency inputs)