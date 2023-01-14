Former IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised after contracting COVID-19 twice in two weeks

Lalit Modi took to social media to give updates about his health, saying that he was airlifted from Mexico to London after three weeks of confinement.

news Health

Lalit Modi, former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), revealed on Friday, January 13, that he is on 24x7 external oxygen after contracting COVID-19 twice in two weeks and suffering from deep pneumonia. The 59-year-old took to social media to give updates about his health, saying that he was airlifted from Mexico to London after three weeks of confinement.

“After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in London (sic),” wrote Lalit in his instagram post, accompanied by his pictures from the hospital bed. “The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at [Vista jet] for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug,” he added.

In another post, he went on to express his gratitude to two doctors, whom he called his saviours, for taking care of him. Posting a picture of himself along with the doctors, Lalit wrote, “With my two saviours. The two Drs seriously for 3 weeks monitored me, treated me 24/7 (sic).” He went on to elaborate that one of the doctors was based in Mexico City, and Lalit was initially under his care. The second, he said, is his doctor in London who specifically flew to Mexico City to accompany him back to London. “I have no words to describe how they sacrificed their time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen (sic),” he added.

"I thought I was touch and go. But my children and their friends and my close friend [Harish Salve] who were all with me two out of my three weeks fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind. Not to forget the [Vista Jet] crew, who were better than par excellence. Thank u my friend [Thomas Flohr of Vista Jet],” he added.

Last year, the businessman had made his relationship with actor and model Sushmita Sen official on social media, with a note and an array of photographs. However, the duo hasn't been spotted together much since the post making their relationship public, leading to various speculations.