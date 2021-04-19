Former international hockey umpire Anupama Punchimanda succumbs to COVID-19

Anupama Punchimanda, who was 40, passed away on Sunday morning in Bengaluru

Coronavirus Death

Former international hockey umpire Anupama Punchimanda passed away due to COVID-19-related complications on Sunday morning in Bengaluru. She was 40. A former national-level hockey player, Anupama officiated in several prestigious international tournaments, such as the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, the Hero Hockey World League Round-2 (Women) in 2013 at New Delhi and the 2013 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, among others.

Expressing Hockey India's (HI) condolences to the bereaved family, its President Gyanendro Ningombam said: "This (Sunday) morning we woke up to the very sad news about Anupama Punchimanda's demise in Bengaluru.

"She was one of the first few women in India to umpire at very reputed international tournaments. We at Hockey India share the grief of her family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences to Anupama's family members."

Hockey India bids adieu to Ms. Anupama Puchimanda, former International Hockey Umpire and Player.



May she #RestInPeace. #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/NcmrqLuJ2E April 18, 2021

In a press release that was accessed by The Hindu, the Karnataka State Hockey Association (KSHA) stated that Anupama had tested positive for coronavirus around 10 days ago. She had was self-quarantined at home, and had shown signs of recovery, but her condition suddenly deteriorated and she passed away.

Born on July 8, 1980 Anupama had made her debut for Karnataka in 1995, at the sub-junior National championship. She became the first woman umpire from India at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. She had officiated over 90 international matches and over 100 national and state-level domestic matches.