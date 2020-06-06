Former Indian footballer Hamsakoya dies after testing positive for coronavirus in Kerala

A veteran footballer from Kerala, Hamsakoya had played for Maharashtra in Santosh Trophy matches besides playing for popular football clubs during the 1980s.

Former Santosh Trophy footballer, E Hamsakoya, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, passed away early Saturday at a hospital in Malappuram, taking the death toll due to the infection in the state to 16.

A native of the Parappanangadi town in Malappuram, Hamsakoya (61) was settled in Mumbai. He and his family had come down to his hometown on May 21 and had been under quarantine.

Five of Hamsakoya's family members have also tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment.

Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena said it was Hamsakoya's wife and son who had first showed symptoms of COVID-19 and were admitted to the hospital.

"His wife and son tested positive for the virus first in his family. Later, Hamsakoya also tested positive for the virus and had been under treatment at the medical college. His daughter-in-law and two of his grandchildren have also tested positive and are under medical observation," Dr Sakeena said.

All possible medical care was given to the deceased, but he breathed his last early this morning, she said.

A veteran footballer of the Malabar region, Hamsakoya had played for Maharashtra state in Santosh Trophy matches i the 1980s besides playing for popular football clubs, the Mohan Bagan and Mohammedan Sports Club.

A former player of Calicut University football team, Hamsakoya had also played for the national team in the Nehru Trophy.

The mortal remains of the deceased would be buried as per the Covid-19 protocol, sources added.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily increasing in the past few days, with the highest number of new cases reported on a single day being recorded on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 111 people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the state recording for the first time a three digit figure for new cases reported on a single day.