Former Hyderabad mayor threatens to quit BRS if denied ticket in Assembly polls

BRS leader and former mayor of Greater Hyderabad Teegala Krishna Reddy has threatened to quit the party if he is not given a ticket from the Maheshwaram constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former mayor of Greater Hyderabad, Teegala Krishna Reddy has threatened to quit the party if he is not given a ticket from the Maheshwaram constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. The former MLA also found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving prominence to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, who had contested against him as a Congress candidate in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Krishna Reddy is said to have been unhappy ever since Sabitha Indra Reddy switched loyalties to TRS (now BRS) along with some other Congress leaders in 2019. Chief Minister KCR rewarded her with a Cabinet berth. In 2018, Krishna Reddy contested from Maheshwaram on a TRS ticket but lost to the Congress party's candidate Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Krishna Reddy served as mayor of Greater Hyderabad from 2002 to 2007. He was elected from the Maheshwaram constituency on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket in 2014. However, a few months after the polls, he crossed over to TRS along with three other TDP MLAs.

Krishna Reddy said that his opponents within BRS are saying that since his daughter-in-law Anitha Reddy is the Rangareddy Zilla Parishad chairperson, his family should not get two posts. He said that like KCR, he too had been in politics for a long time. Stating that several leaders who were active during the Telangana movement were leaving the party, he said the party leadership should hold talks with them.

Last year, Krishna Reddy had alleged that Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy was encouraging land encroachments in the Maheshwaram constituency. He alleged that the Minister for destroying the Meerpet Mantrala Lake. He alleged that the minister was promoting encroachments and remarked that even lakes and schools were not being spared.