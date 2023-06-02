Former employee accuses Church of South India officials of sexual harassment

When the employee refused to comply with their demands, the accused – CSI-KSD treasurer Vincent Palanna and legal advisor Noel Karkada – allegedly made threats and withheld her salary.

A 44-year-old former woman employee of the Karnataka Southern Diocese (CSI-KSD) has accused influential members of the Church of South India of sexual harassment. She alleged that she experienced unwarranted advances, molestation, exposure to explicit content, psychological harassment, and intimidation over a period of four years. The survivor also alleged that her salary was withheld and she was transferred when she refused to comply with the demands of the accused. She has also alleged that despite several complaints, the church has not taken adequate action against the accused.

The survivor Sushma (name changed), who had been working at the KSD district office in Mangaluru since 2013, has named treasurer Vincent Palanna and legal advisor Noel Karkada as the accused.

The Church of South India (CSI) is a prominent Christian denomination in India, formed in 1947 through the merger of various Protestant churches. Headquartered in Chennai, CSI has a significant presence nationwide. The Forum Against Atrocities on Women (FAAW) and Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe jointly held a protest on Wednesday, May 31, in support of the survivor. She has been protesting since August 2022 in front of the Bishop’s office seeking justice and proper reinstatement, and pursuing petitions within the church and with the labour commissioner. However, her efforts have not yielded any significant response.

The survivor alleged that she had been subjected to physical and psychological harassment for four years by Vincent Palanna, who also attempted to force her out of her job. Sushma further alleged that Noel Karkada showed her a pornographic video and forcibly hugged her.



The two accused persons - Noel Karkada (left) and Vincent Palanna (right)

Recounting another incident of harassment, Sushma told TNM, “Noel pulled me into the ladies toilet by force. I shouted at him and came out. I complained orally to the Bishop [Mohan Manoraj]. The Bishop called Vincent and told him to advise Noel. I told the Bishop that they are very close and it won’t help.”

When she refused to comply with their demands, Vincent and Noel allegedly resorted to making threats. As she protested and resisted their actions, they allegedly escalated their harassment by sabotaging her work, putting her job at risk, withholding her salary, and causing her significant distress. Sushma also alleged that she was restricted from drafting important documents and excluded from crucial assignments.

Matters were further compounded when Noel was appointed the Bishop’s chaplain/secretary in April 2022, granting him additional influence within the organisation. The very next month, she received a letter questioning her appointment due to an alleged lack of a mandatory postgraduate certificate. These actions further alienated and targeted Sushma, contributing to a toxic work environment.

In August 20, 2022, upon arriving for duty, she discovered that the reception and her room were locked and new locks had been installed. Five days later, she received a transfer order to move as a receptionist – a subordinate position – at a hospital in Udupi.

In response to her transfer, she wrote a letter to the CSI Moderator A Dharmaraj Rasalam on December 30, 2022, requesting a reconsideration of the decision. “They [the accused] used to threaten me for not listening to them. When I protested and hesitated to cooperate with them, they started harassing me by snatching my work, my job, my salary, and my peace of mind. Whenever I tried settling the issues officially, they insisted that I cooperate with them or else leave the office and get transferred. Vincent also defamed me in the community by spreading false allegations like theft, illicit relationship, misconduct, and such,” she said in the letter to the moderator.

Further, Sushma said that her salary has remained stagnant since June 2022, despite the Executive Committee’s resolution to revise pay scales in accordance with the Sixth Pay Commission. She said that she had approached the Assistant Labour Commissioner seeking reconciliation and fair treatment. “There were several talks, but there was no proper response from the Church management,” she said.

The police registered Sushma’s complaint on March 7 this year, invoking several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation. An investigation was initiated, although it was revealed that the accused obtained a stay order from the High Court, temporarily halting the proceedings.

Speaking about the investigation, Sub Inspector Shantinath said, “The accused got a stay order from the High Court while we were investigating the case.”

In her complaint to the police, the survivor detailed that her salary was withheld and that she was subjected to demotion and relocation within the office premises. The case becomes more complicated due to the dispute over Sushma’s appointment, as the church now questions her qualifications, citing a lack of postgraduate certification despite her initial recruitment as an undergraduate.

Sushma has also named storekeeper Manohar Ammanna, the Bishop’s driver Karunakar Kundar, CSI-KSD vice president Sister Sujatha, and CSI-KSD secretary William Carey in the complaint for workplace harassment and verbal abuse.

When TNM reached out to CSI-Karnataka Southern Diocese, the current Bishop Hemachandra Kumar said that a committee has been set up to look into the allegations. He also added that Noel Karkada has been discharged of all his duties.