Former ED officer, and two Congress leaders appointed as Karnataka MLCs

IRS officer Sudham Dasâ€™s elevation had been opposed by a group of high-ranking ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet who had written to the Congress high command as well.

news Politics

Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Saturday, August 19 appointed three candidates nominated by the Congress party as Members of the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC). The Governor has appointed MR Seetharam, Umashree, and HP Sudham Das as MLCs.

Actor-turned-politician Umashree is a close confidante of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and is from the Teradal constituency in Bagalkot district. She became a minister for Women and Child Development in the Siddaramaiah government between 2013 and 2018. She has been nominated under the quota for artists.

MR Seetharam is a former minister, entrepreneur and educationist. Sources say that he is close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who considers him resourceful. He was considered for the MLC post under the quota reserved for persons who have contributed to education.

Sudham Das is the son of former MLA H Puttadasa who represented the Satanuru constituency. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar went on to represent the seat later. Sudhan Das had joined Congress five months ago and he was considered under the quota of social service. Sudham Das is also a former officer of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sudham Das is an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and took VRS to join Congress. He was deputy director of ED in charge of Karnataka and Kerala. He belongs to the scheduled caste community.

Shivakumar had brought Das to the party promising him a MLC post however his elevation has been opposed by the party leaders and complaints have been made to the Congress High Command as well. A group of high-ranking ministers in Siddaramaiah cabinet, namely G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, HC Mahadevappa, and R B Timmapur, recently communicated their dissatisfaction to the Congress leadership. Their letter, addressed to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Sonia Gandhi, particularly focused on their concerns about Sudham Das's nomination. These ministers, all hailing from the Dalit community, voiced their unhappiness over not being consulted by the leadership during the nomination process. They also raised questions about Sudham Das's party contributions, his selection for the MLC position, and the apparent disregard for other potential candidates.

The complaint was also filed with the Governor against Dasâ€™s nomination. It is alleged that MR Seetharam faced charges of illegal money transfer. Earlier in June, Karnataka High Court had refused to quash the chargesheet filed against him involving a case of disproportionate assets. Sources said that the Governor appointed Das after getting an explanation from the government.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Spokesperson Sanket Yenagi said that the party needs to create opportunities for competent, well-educated, passionate, and dedicated youth, rather than preferring only senior leaders and their families. He said that there is no surprise that the party will be left with no young leader if such things continue. He said that opportunities should be given to the loyal party workers.

With IANS inputs