Former DRDO scientist and writer Sudhindhra Haldodderi passes away in Bengaluru

Sudhindhra Haldodderi suffered a cardiac arrest last week and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist and author, Sudhindhra Haldodderi passed away in Bengaluru on July 2. The 61-year-old scientist was admitted to a private hospital in the city and was undergoing treatment after he suffered a cardiac arrest last week, stated reports. The reports also stated that the scientist’s family has decided to donate his body to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. A report by a local news outlet stated that he was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the private hospital for the past week. However, he was declared brain dead two days ago.

Haldodderi, who was Head of Power Plant and Fuel System at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), was involved in the design and certification of many indigenous aircraft including LCA Tejas. The scientist had written columns for many news publications including Deccan Herald and a local magazine called Sudha. In his writings, he often simplified scientific concepts for the readers. He authored a Kannada book Belakindi (Aperture), which was a compilation of his scientific writings. Earlier on Friday, July 2, the Kannada Book authority had announced that they would be presenting Sudhindra Haldodderi with the annual Dr Anupama Niranjana Medical and Science Writing Award for his contribution to scientific literature in Kannada.

Sudhindhra was an alumnus of IIT Madras and an expert on Aircraft Mechanical Systems. After serving the DRDO for 22 years, he also worked as a Director at Alliance College of Engineering and Design, Alliance University.

Many, including former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, took to Twitter to offer their condolences. “Sudhindra Haldodderi, a scientist and science writer, has passed away. Sudhindra, who worked as a DRDO scientist, wrote about science topics in layman’s terms in his columns. We have lost the scientific thinker,” he tweeted. Lauding the family of the deceased for deciding to donate his body, Kumaraswamy wrote, “Even as the Haldodderi family deals with the grief of his demise, they have decided to donate his body. This is a very noble gesture.” He further said that he has always read the scientist’s works and stands by the family in their moment of grief.

State Excise Minister H Nagesh Mulbagal wrote, “Saddened by the untimely death of former DRDO scientist & former HAL engineer Shri. Sudhindhra Haldodderi. My sincere condolences to his family members and well-wishers.”