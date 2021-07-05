Former UP CM Kalyan Singh admitted to intensive care unit

According to reports, Kalyan Singh complained of body swelling. His urea and creatinine levels were also reported to be elevated as per the blood tests.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday evening, according to an official statement. The statement from the institute said that a panel of experts, from the nephrology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and neuro-otology departments, has been formed to attend to Singh.

The former Rajasthan Governor was admitted to the intensive care unit of Critical Care Medicine of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Sunday around 5.30 pm. He was feeling unwell for the past two weeks, it said. The 89-year-old leader was initially admitted to Lucknowâ€™s Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday after his health deteriorated.

"On his arrival here, his blood pressure and heartbeats were found normal, but the level of consciousness was a bit low. Keeping in mind his earlier ailments, he has been admitted to the ICU of the CCM," the statement said.

A team consisting as many as 10 doctors including RMLIMS Director Dr RK Dhiman have supervised the treatment that was given to veteran BJP leader at RMLIMS. An RMLIMS statement issued on Sunday evening said that Kalyan Singh was admitted to the facility on June 21 with acute blood bacterial peritonitis and sepsis. Antibiotics administration helped control his sepsis, but brain scans showed blood clots.

Several BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and enquired about the well being of Kalyan Singh.