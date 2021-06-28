Former Bengaluru corporator's murder: Police arrest her sister-in-law, nephew

Police suspect that personal rivalry could have been the motive for the murder.

news Crime

The Bengaluru police have arrested the sister-in-law of former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator Rekha Kadiresh, who was murdered, on Sunday for her alleged involvement in the case. According to reports, Malaâ€™s son Arun was also held and they were interrogated by the police. So far, the police have arrested five other suspects â€” Peter, Surya, Stephen, Ajay and Purushottam. A report in The New Indian Express quoted a senior police officer stating that Mala, the elder sister of Rekhaâ€™s husband Kadiresh, and her son, were in touch with the alleged killers and thus were questioned. The official said that they were questioned after an accused informed the police about their alleged involvement.

According to reports, police suspect that personal rivalry could have been the motive for the murder. The Hindu reported that Mala, who is also known as a rowdy-sheeter, was planning to back her daughter-in-law in the next polls for the councillorâ€™s seat from the area. When Rekha had learnt that Peter also wanted to contest, she had stopped interacting with him and did not financially aid him either. This had allegedly angered him. The report also quoted police personnel saying that there are multiple motives for the murder and expressed that more people are likely involved in the killing. A special team is said to have been formed to probe the case and take more suspects into custody.

Rekha, the former corporator of Chalavadi Palya ward, was killed during the day near her residence in the Cottonpet area of Bengaluru. The incident took place when she was distributing food among the needy. The police had earlier said that it was a well-planned conspiracy since many CCTV cameras in the locality were unable to capture the crime. Rekhaâ€™s killing came three years after her husband, S Kadiresh, was killed in the same locality over a personal dispute.