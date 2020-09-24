Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai after cardiac arrest

Jones was in Mumbai as part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Former Australian batsman and cricket commentator Dean Jones has died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was 59.

Jones was in Mumbai as part of the Star Sports commentary team for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and was in the bio-bubble in a hotel.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements,” Star India said in an official statement.

Jones was part of the Australian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1987 under the captaincy of Allan Border.

He was also part of the famous tied test of 1986 at Chennai where he scored a double-hundred in difficult conditions and had to be taken off the field for dehydration. It remains the highest score by an Australian cricketer in India.

Post his retirement from the game, he had taken up the commentary role and was quite popular for his unique style.

He has played 52 test matches and 164 One Day Internationals for Australia amassing almost 10000 runs in both the formats put together. He retired from test cricket in 1992 and from ODIs in 1994.

In 2006, his comments about cricketer Hashim Amla created controversy around his reputation. During a test series between Australia and South Africa, he called Hashim Amla a ‘terrorist’ during commentary, which led to Channel 9 and Supersport terminating him. Jones later apologised for his remark and emphasised his respect for the muslim community. Calling his comment as ‘silly, stupid and completely insensitive thing to say’, Jones also apologised to Hashim Amla, as per reports.