Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health deteriorates, continues to be on ventilator support

Gogoi had suffered a multi-organ failure and was put on dialysis on Sunday, which he sustained for six hours.

news News

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who has been battling post-coronavirus complications was put on invasive ventilation on Saturday night at the Gauhati medical College Hospital after his condition worsened. On Saturday afternoon, he lost consciousness after breathing difficulties following multi-organ failure.

The 86-year-old who is reportedly breathing entirely with the help of a ventilator further. His health deteriorated on Monday morning with fluctuating blood pressure. “The present status of sir (Gogoi) is very, very critical and the doctors are doing their best”, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma told reporters.

He also said that the former Chief Minister who is undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital is being monitored by a team of nine doctors. Gogoi had suffered a multi-organ failure and was put on dialysis on Sunday, which he sustained for six hours.

The octogenarian had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day. He was discharged on October 25 after recovery and was again admitted on November 2 after his condition worsened due to post-recovery complications.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who visited the GMCH along with Gogoi’s son Gaurav, took to social media to express concern. “My deepest concern over the health of former CM of Assam Shri @tarun_gogoi dada and pray to the Almighty for his speedy and complete recovery. I am in constant touch with his special team of doctors at GMCH, who are regularly updating me about his condition” tweeted Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called me and inquired about his health conditions.” Gaurav Gogoi told the press. Several Assam cabinet ministers as well as political leaders have been visiting the hospital to enquire about Gogoi’s health. Several leaders of the Congress including a few former ministers have been camping outside the hospital since Saturday night. Prayers are being held in several places of worship across the state for the former CM’s recovery.

The 86-year-old Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi served as a three-time Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 to 2016.