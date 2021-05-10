Former Andhra Pradesh DGP B Prasada Rao dies of cardiac arrest in the US

Prasada Rao had served as the DGP between 2013 and 2014 in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

news Death

Former Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police B Prasada Rao passed away on Monday in the United States of America, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. Reportedly Prasada Rao had complained of chest pain. However, he passed away before he could be shifted to the hospital.

Rao belonged to the 1979 batch of Indian Police Service. He had served as the DGP for a year between 2013-2014 in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He took over as the DGP following the retirement of V Dinesh Reddy. He then retired from the service in 2014.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the demise of the former police officer. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has mourned the death of former united AP State DGP Dr B Prasada Rao. The CM conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office read.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also mourned the death of Rao.“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the demise of Former DGP(United Andhra Pradesh) Sri B. Prasada Rao, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members,” the statement read.

Grieving the loss of the former DGP, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the death of Prasada Rao was a great loss to the IPS fraternity. Rao is survived by wife Sowmini, son Vikas, daughter-in-law Soumya and a grandson. He hailed from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

He was awarded the Indian Police Medal for meritorious service in 1997 and the President's Police Medal for distinguished service in 2006.

The New Indian Express reported that Rao was a post-graduate in Physics from IIT Madras. Before his elevation as the DGP, he had served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts and also as SP of Vigilance cell, SP Intelligence and commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force at Visakhapatnam and Bhopal.

Post his retirement, he was working as the professor in Physics and Director (Training, Placements and Industry Interface) at Bharat Institutions, Hyderabad, reported The Hindu.