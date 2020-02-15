Former Chief Justice of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh High Court P Chennakesava Reddi passed away at his residence in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills area on Friday at around 12 pm. Reddy, who had also served as the former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, was 96.

More commonly known as PC Reddi, the senior judge was born in Thatimakulapalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district on November 3, 1924. He went to Pulivendula to complete his schooling, before joining the Madras University for a law degree.

According to reports, he began practicing as a lawyer in the Madras High Court in 1952, before moving to the Hyderabad High Court by the late 1950s. In 1972, he was made a judge at the High Court, before being elevated as Chief Justice.

He served as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice in 1984 and 1985, before he was transferred to the Gauhati HC. He retired in 1986.

According to his family members, those who wish to pay their last respects can do so on February 16, from 8 am to 12 noon, at his residence on Road Number 10, Banjara Hills. The cremation will be held at Punjagutta burial grounds at 1 pm on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief at the demise of the senior judge and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

In May last year, former Chief Justice of Madras and Kerala High Courts, Justice Subhashan Reddy had passed away at 76 at a private hospital in Gachibowli in Hyderabad. Born in Amberpet in 1943, Justice Subhashan Reddy had begun practising law after graduating from the University College of Law, Osmania University.

Read: Former Madras and Kerala High Court Chief Justice B Subhashan Reddy passes away