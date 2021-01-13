Former AIADMK Minister PV Damodaran passes away at 72

PV Damodaran, who has been ill for some time, passed away in Coimbatore.

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and senior AIADMK leader PV Damodaran passed away at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Tuesday after a brief illness, said the party and hospital sources. He was 72 years old. He is survived by his wife. The leader was admitted to the hospital a month ago with symptoms of COVID-19. He later tested negative for the virus. However, he was undergoing treatment for age-related illness and breathed his last following multiple organ failure, hospital sources said.

Damodaran had represented the Pongalur Assembly constituency in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. He was elected from the Pongalur Constituency in 2001. He was the Minister for Animal Husbandry in the J Jayalalithaa cabinet during 2001-06.

He was known for his loyalty to the party that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa felicitated him during the celebrations of AIADMKâ€™s 25th anniversary. She also gave him the post of Coimbatore rural district secretaryship, according to The Hindu. He has also entrusted with h the responsibility of coordinating the election work in Coimbatore. The AIADMK leader was also the chairman of the Coimbatore District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (Aavin).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswmi and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam condoled his death. The leaders, in a joint statement, said recalled Damodaran's services to the party. Both the leaders also conveyed their condolences to his family.

With PTI Inputs