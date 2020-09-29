Forensic report proves it’s a ‘fake encounter’: Slain Maoist CP Jaleel’s family

The forensic report denies the claim of police that Jaleel opened fire at the Thunderbolt commandos following which he was shot dead.

More than a year after CP Jaleel, member of CPI(Maoist), was killed in police firing in Wayanad’s Lakkidi, the forensic report of the incident which has now surfaced, lends credence to the family’s allegation that Jaleel was killed in a ‘fake encounter’. The forensic report denies the claim of police that Jaleel opened fire at the Thunderbolt commandos following which he was shot dead.

It was on March 6, 2019 that Jaleel, a 26-year-old, was gunned down by the police, while he and another ‘identifiable Maoist’ had come to Upavan Resort in Lakkidi demanding money. Jaleel, who got shot on the head and shoulder, died on the spot while the other Maoist escaped. When allegations of fake encounter were raised by CP Jaleel’s family and human rights activists, police had claimed that they were forced to shoot him as he opened fire at the officials of Vythiri Police Station and five Thunderbolt Commandos at the spot.

But according to the forensic report, no gunshots emanated from the rifle which was retrieved from near his body. The forensic report dated February 8, 2020, accessed by TNM, states that no firearm discharge residues could be detected from the “country made SBBL firearm” when barrel washings from the weapon were tested.

Significantly, the forensic report states that swab samples collected from the right hand of Jaleel -- who according to the family was a right-handed person -- could not find any gunshot residues. The report also states that “metal lead” residues were found from swab samples of his left hand.

“The claims police had been making all this while have turned out to be a lie with this forensic report. It is clear that Jaleel had not fired at the police and that this was a fake encounter,” CP Rasheed, Jaleel’s elder brother told TNM.

He also alleged that the forensic report does not mention bullets retrieved from the spot, which are not that of police. “Importantly, the report does not mention from which gun Jaleel was shot. This is to help the police in the case,” Rasheed alleged.

He also added that the investigation officers have not probed into the visuals of CCTV footage of Jaleel being shot. According to him, the visuals in the video show Jaleel running and being shot from behind. Rasheed also added that a re-investigation into the case should be held in light of the forensic report.

Soon after being shot dead last year, Jaleel’s family and many human rights activists had come out stating that he was shot in the head, and not below the knee, as part of a fake encounter.

