Forceps left in woman's stomach during C-Section at Andhra hospital

Nearly three months after the doctors left the artery forceps, the incident came to light when a scan was done at Vijayawada Government Hospital, where the woman was referred to after she complained of persistent pain.

In a shocking incident of medical negligence, doctors allegedly left forceps in a woman's stomach after her cesarean delivery at a government-hospital at Eluru in Andhra Pradesh.

Artery forceps are used to control bleeding from blood vessels by clamping the artery. However, the doctor who performed the procedure forgot to remove the same.

G. Swapna had delivered a child through cesarean section at Eluru Government Hospital on April 19.

After being discharged from hospital, she returned to her home in S. Kothapalli village in Pedapadu mandal of Eluru district. However, she started experiencing stomach pain.

Believing it to be a common occurrence, she was using some medicines. As there was no relief from pain, the woman approached Eluru Hospital, from where the doctors referred her to Vijayawada Hospital.

Various tests, including x-ray were conducted, at the Vijayawada Hospital and to their utter shock, the x-ray showed forceps in her stomach. However, the issue came to light when a hospital employee posted a photo of the x-ray on his social media accounts.

The hospital authorities pulled him up and made him delete the same. However, as the word had spread, Eluru Hospital authorities gathered details of the case and the superintendent spoke to the doctors and technicians concerned.

The superintendent said a senior gynecologist had performed the cesarean but unfortunately artery forceps was left. He said when the woman came to the hospital on August 8, her condition was serious.

He said that the doctors at Vijayawada Hospital have removed the forceps and the woman's condition is stable.

Meanwhile, Eluru district collector Prasanna Venkatesh has ordered an inquiry into the incident. He has constituted a committee of health officials to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.