Football: Internacional's Moledo suspended after positive doping test

Veteran International defender Rodrigo Moledo has been provisionally suspended after a positive doping test, the Brazilian Serie A club said. The 35-year-old was found to have traces of the banned substance ostarine in his system during a random test following a Copa Libertadores match in May.

In a statement on Thursday, the Porto Alegre-based side said Moledo had requested the analysis of a B sample ahead of a tribunal hearing. He has denied any wrongdoing, the club added. Moledo has made 218 first-team appearances for Internacional since joining the club from Greece's Panathinaikos in 2018.

He has also had spells at Ukraine's Metalist Kharkiv and Poland's Odra Wodzislaw -- among other clubs -- in a professional career that began in 2008.