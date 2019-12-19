‘Foolish to think people can be intimidated, stopped from protesting’: Kerala CM

CAA

Pinarayi Vijayan has also written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking urgent steps to prevent attacks on students as part of the protests against CAA.

As scores of people have been detained across the country while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come out strongly against the detention. “The Union government should not have any delusions that democratic protests can be stopped by detaining people and their leaders, and denying freedom of movement.

In a statement, Pinarayi Vijayan said that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has the tendency to show excessive political power, which was not there even during the time of Emergency.

“Those who have been protesting are being detained and threatened. Internet and phone have been banned in New Delhi. But it is foolish to think that people’s protest can be stopped by creating an atmosphere of fear,” the CM said, referring to section 144 imposed in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Red Fort area in New Delhi. Permission to protest against CAA was also revoked in Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

“Atrocities on the universities and the students of the country should be stopped. The Centre should not try to tread on the constitutional values and citizens’ rights. Historically, no democratic protest has been defeated due to prohibitory orders, restrictions in movement, detention or intimidation,” said the CM, adding that the Union government should be ready to withdraw the Act instead of making a vain effort to cover up the protest across the country.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Polit Bureau members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and CPI General Secretary were among those who were detained in New Delhi while historian Ramachandra Guha was detained in Bengaluru.

Appreciating the people who came forward to protest, he said, “The protests across the country against the slaughtering of the constitutional values reflect the emotions of the people of India. I salute the people who come forward to protect freedom, secularism and democracy.”

When the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, Kerala was one of the states to strongly oppose it. The CM had said that the state will not implement the CAA. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and Congress-led United Democratic Front organised a protest in Thiruvanathapuram together. There were several other protests by students group and civil society as well.

“By unitedly protesting against the Act, Kerala had declared that the state will be at the forefront of the Indian people’s struggle to protect our democracy and constitutional values.”

The Kerala CM has also written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking urgent action to prevent attacks on students from Kerala.

“During the last few days, there has been unrest in various campuses across the country, consequent to protest by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Media have reported that certain groups have resorted to physical violence against the students. Some of the students are from Kerala. I wish to bring to your kind attention the state of the parents and relatives of the student and of the Government of Kerala in this regard. I request your kind intervention so that urgent necessary steps are taken to prevent such attacks against the students,” the letter read.