Food-tech startup Open Secret gets fresh funding from investors led by Matrix Partners

Funding

The amount of funds raised has not been disclosed.

Open Secret, a food-tech startup has received fresh funding from a range of investors led by Matrix Partners. Other investors to have participated in this round include Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder, Paytm), Kunal Bahl (Co-Founder, Snapdeal), Rohit Bansal (Co-Founder, Snapdeal) and Vivek Gambhir (CEO, Godrej Consumer Products).

Open Secret fashions itself as having a vision to produce and sell top quality snacks which can lead the younger generation away from junk food. Open Secret is a relatively new startup that was founded only this year, releasing its first set of nutty cookies. Their products are primed to offer a healthy alternative but not compromising on taste. They start with healthy ingredients, like nuts and chocolates.

Commenting on the fundraise, Ahana Gautam, Co-Founder, Open Secret said “As a daughter of a working mother, I saw first-hand the struggle that families face in providing healthy yet convenient options for their children. This struggle transcends generations and today I see my sister in law experience the same challenges with my niece. No doubt India was found to have one of the most unhealthy packaged food in the world. We are committed to addressing a mother’s guilt by providing better options and enabling her to make winning choices for the family. The biggest reward for us is when mothers tell us that the kids love the taste as much as she loves the nutrition.“

The funds now raised will be used to scale up the capabilities in technology, strengthen the team and expand omni channel distribution presence. Open Secret products are currently available in the top 60 offline stores in Mumbai. Online, you can find them on amazon.in through the launchpad program and on their own website. They have just started with the sweet snacking line of products and will keep expanding the portfolio, simultaneously enhancing their presence across channels and cities.

Matrix partners has appreciated the efforts being made by the startup to change the narrative in the FMCG and snacking products space and has expressed its confidence in Open Secret living up to expectations.

Ahana Gautam and Udit Kejriwal are the co-founders of the startup and have relevant background and work experience having worked for top companies like P&G.