From food to roast videos: These Malayali YouTubers are popular world over

Most of them are based in the UAE and cover a variety of topics in their vlogs like beauty, technology and education.

From food to education to roast videos, video bloggers entertain through a variety of ways on the internet, sought after for content as well as style. Roasts are perhaps the newest entrants in the wide range of subjects covered by these YouTubers and content creators. Here is a list of Malayali content creators popular across the world.

Roasting:

Ahmad Al Kaashekh is a Dubai-based Malayali vlogger and YouTuber who describes himself as an actor who also does science. He has been putting content on his channel 'Ahmad Al Kaashekh' for over two years now - mostly humorous videos, or performances. Recently his videos, roasting shows like â€˜Annie's Kitchenâ€™ and a popular TikTok user Viber Good, have been going viral.

Gayathri Babu is another YouTuber who does roasts based in Dubai. A former radio jockey, Gayathri got pulled into this line of work after an episode of Annie's Kitchen had made her angry enough to react to it. She puts her videos under the label 'Get Roast with Gaya3' and in sarcastic pieces, reacts not just to shows, but certain actors who belittle her.

Food:

Veena, hailing from what she calls a 'sleepy sweet village' in Thrissur, lives in Dubai with her family and blogs about authentic 'thani naadan' Kerala food. With 1.7 million subscribers, she regularly updates her YouTube channel 'Veena's Curry World' with recipes for all occasions. Her catchphrase is, "If I can cook, you can too."

Firzon Chuttipara: Another popular food vlogger is Firoz Chuttipara who runs The Village Food channel on YouTube. Firoz, who migrated from Palakkad to Saudi Arabia to work as a welder, came back home a decade later as a skilled meat chef! His food recipes that could serve a large number of people, which we sometimes see his team serve at charity homes. These are often cooked on a big stove in the open air.

Skills:

M4 Tech is a popular blog run by two Malayalis, Geo Joseph and Praveen Joseph. They produce interesting technology-related video content on their M4 Tech YouTube channel. Android tips and tricks, 'unboxing', tech reviews are some of the aspects they cover.

Mujeeb T, a Chemistry teacher, runs a popular YouTube channel called MT Vlog, with more than a million subscribers. There are more than 200 education videos with Mujeeb giving tips related to psychology, effective parenting, personality development and career guidance and so on. Apart from being a teacher, he has also been a soft skills trainer for 15 years.

Beauty:

Aishwarya Ajit has Malayali parents but Dubai has been her home. She was a presenter on Dubai One's TV's show Studio One before turning into an entrepreneur with her company Lockstress. Aishwarya is sought after for her beauty and makeup tips videos on Instagram and YouTube.

Unnimaya, a young Instagrammer, is known for her videos on beauty and make-up tips. Her videos are on Instagram and YouTube under the label Simply My Style Unni.

Jovita George is a beauty vlogger based in Kuwait and she has made a space for herself by being one of the few who addresses the Malayali obsession with fair skin colour head on. She is a former Miss Kerala title holder who took to fashion styling after having brief stints as an anchor, model etc. She blogs under Mr Jovita George on YouTube.

