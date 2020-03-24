Food is a necessity not luxury: Mammootty urges people not to hoard supplies

In a Facebook post that has been shared by more than 12,000 people, the actor also encouraged everyone to stay at home for their own sake and for the well-being of society.

Urging socially responsible behaviour at a time when regulations are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Malayalam actor Mammootty said that people should not purchase things unnecessarily as it may cause scarcity for people who are not able to buy things in large quantities.

In a Facebook post on Monday that has been shared by more than 12,000 people, the actor encouraged everyone to stay at home for their own sake as well as for the well-being of society.

“This is not a forced imprisonment, all are free birds. We decide our own rules. This is a time that we should sit inside. We should be aware that we should not be out in public places. Consider it this way, the virus that is waiting outside will be killed there itself without entering our body,” he wrote.

He added that we should abide by instructions from experts who are knowledgeable about what to do during such times. He also reminded that all of us might have different opinions on the situation but there is a time to express it.

“When a sick person goes outside, nothing might happen to them. But for others, it could put their life in danger,” he said.

He also urged the public not to buy anything unnecessarily. “When we buy unnecessarily many will face scarcity. In a way we are snatching away their food. Stock only what is necessary. Be alert while cooking too. Cook what is necessary. Do not waste food. These days remind us that food is a necessity and not a luxury,” the actor wrote.

Expressing concerns over the condition of the poor, he said that people should also make sure that others also have enough food.

“There many who live with on daily wages. They have limitations in storing. Everyone should think about their neighbours and the people you know. You should enquire whether they have stored enough. If not we should take care of them. The government provides them ration. There should be a government system to take care of their needs other than ration too,” he said.

Mammootty also said that people can make use of this time to strengthen broken relationships through technology.

He also reminded everyone about health workers who are out working. “We have seen the world complimenting them. Those were not just compliments, it was the world’s prayer for them,” he said.

The actor said this was a never-before-seen situation. “I wasn’t tired sitting at home as it is my duty. We cannot escape to any part of the world as everywhere the virus is waiting. Our protection is our own home. The government has asked us to remain indoors. We should be disciplined and restrain ourselves so we’re protected from this disease,” he said.