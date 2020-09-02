TNM MARKETING INITIATIVE

Food Blogger Saloni Panda leading her way to glory as a Food expert

Over the 3 years of her blogging journey, she has made her name in the digital world, been featured in multiple publications and collaborated with many brands.

Saloni Panda is a Pune based Food blogger and home. She has been into food blogging since 2017 and is making her name on Instagram with her great food content. Her page consists of mainly home cooked food that she presents in a very appealing way which is loved by her audience.

She also also covered many big events in her city. " What I am today is because of the love that my audience gives me and the endless support and encouragement of my family. Without them I wouldn't have been where I am today" she says.

Saloni has always been someone who loves to learn new things especially in the creative field. She is also a versatile Odissi Dancer who has received a lot of recognition on national platforms. She is so a Malaysia book of record holder in Abacus and mental arithmetic. "I think it's important to learn something else apart from academics, it keeps your mind fresh and makes your more creative. It's important to follow your passion" she says. "When I started my page, I never thought I'll get me this far and I'm truly grateful. Just keep following what you love and it'll get you success" she adds.

Saloni Panda is now seen on Times Now food channel called "The Foodie" where she showcases some of her recipes, tips and tricks and Food Vlogs.

Saloni Panda wishes to host her own Food and Travel show and showcase her love for Food from all over the world. She wishes to explore different cuisines all over the world in their purest forms.