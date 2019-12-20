Following negative reviews, ‘Mamangam’ producer lashes out at press meet

Mollywood

The Mammootty starrer has been embroiled in controversy after its original scriptwriter and director Sajeev Pillai was replaced.

After getting negative reviews for Mammootty starrer Mamangam the film’s producer Venu Kunnappilly and director M Padmakumar call for a press meet. In the press meet, the producer lashed out at a section of people in the film industry and the media for coming out with strong criticism for the film, reports Cinema Express.

Venu pointed out that while he agrees that everyone has the right to come out with their own opinions about the film, it is bad that some scenes in it were taken out in particular. He also stated that reviews online even before the film’s release was in bad taste and added that he was sure that some active members of the film fraternity were behind it.

It may be noted here that Mamangam began its production with debut director Sajeev Pillai wielding the megaphone. But due to creative differences with the producers, noted filmmaker M Padmakumar was brought in to replace him. Sajeev had approached the high court and a day prior to the release, verdict came in his favour, acknowledging him as the author of the film. However, the film was allowed to release with the rider that no name will be used to show who the scriptwriter is.

Read: Sajeev Pillai is the author of ‘Mamangam’ script: Kerala High Court

The producer has been quoted as stating during the press meet, “Things like this have happened at the time of Odiyan's release too. We initially planned to release Mamangam on November 21 but then postponed it owing to pending VFX work. But the trolls had already started their work. I later decided to release the film in as many theatres as possible, including in places such as Russia and Sri Lanka, where no Malayalam film has been released before.”

The producer revealed that the film has grossed Rs 60.7 crore so far. Mamangam was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. The film is a historical based on a medieval fair for the warriors, with Ganesh Rajavelu aka Jim Ganesh wielding the camera, M Jayachandran scoring the music, Sreekar Prasad in charge of the editing, and Kaecha Khamphakdee choreographing the stunts. Venu Kunnappilly bankrolled the film under the banner Kavya Films.

(Content provided by Digital Native)