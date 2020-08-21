TNM MARKETING INITIATIVE

Following his path of dreams, Badshah Khan has won the Ultimate 2020 World Heavy Weight Championship

His journey into the world of wrestling began with his father telling him the stories of “The Great Khali” at the age of 13.

Arif Saleem Bohroo aka "Badshah Khan" has achieved his goal by putting all his blood, sweat and tears and has managed to write his name with golden words in the history by winning the 2020 World heavy weight championship. Born in beautiful valley of Jammu & Kashmir, Arif always used to hear the stories of Great Khali from his father, since then he was a great admirer of khali and decided to focus on his passion and started to go into overdrive. At present he has made his place in the list of world class wrestlers.

Speaking about his mission as a wrestler, Badshah Khan says, “When I am inside the ring, I feel like the king. I am not afraid of anyone inside that ring because I show the real power of Kashmir and India. With the love of my Kashmiri & Indian brothers, I want to represent India & Kashmir all over the world.”

With his achievements, Badshah Khan became another story of limited-means-maximum-success in Heavy weight wrestling.

Having already won the Tag Team Championship twice, his success rate in the more than 100 matches is an outstanding 85%. After becoming 2-times Tag Team Champion, Badshah Khan reinstated his position as one of the top wrestlers in the country, by winning the World Heavyweight Championship on March 18, 2020. At 105 kg and 6.2 feet, his towering personality is enough to subdue his competitors in the ring. This is perhaps why he is considered to be one of the toughest wrestlers in the arena. His daily routine includes a 6-hr workout and 4-hr wrestling classes.

He belongs to a remote village called Neel, in Ramban region of J&K. It was his father’s inspiring tales of The Great Khali, which pushed him towards wrestling and, eventually, not only made him famous but also the first-ever wrestler to be born in is village. It was The Great Khali himself, who named him Badshah Khan because of the fearlessness that he shows inside the ring. Learning about Khali was the turning point of his life and he went down into the ring for the first time when he was 20 years old. Badshah considers that moment very special in his career.

Yes! In case you are wondering what would a world-famous wrestler need classes for, this is what Badshah Khan says, “I have dreamed of being a wrestler ever since my teen years. I have worked very hard to be where I am today. Now that I have reached this position, I don’t want to let it go waste.

Therefore, in order to maintain my wrestling prowess, and to continue winning, I keep on learning and training every day.”

It is Badshah Khan’s dream in life to fight in the WWE and become a world champion in the true sense of the word.