FM Nirmala wanted PM's pics on ration shops, TRS sticks them on gas cylinders instead

“To put such a great leader's photo, why do you have an objection? Please bring the Prime Minister’s flex and place it here,” the Union Finance Minister said while visiting a ration shop.

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman insisted that flex banners featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be erected at a ration shop in Telangana, supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday, September 3 plastered the PM’s face on LPG cylinders along with its cost, crediting him for the rising price of LPG cylinders. The posters put up on cooking gas cylinders carried Modi's photographs along with the price of each cylinder at Rs 1,105. The TRS took the jibe at the Prime Minister over the massive hike in the price of cooking gas during the last eight years. The TRS leaders pointed out that the price of LPG was only Rs 410 in 2014 when Modi became the Prime Minister. Sharing the video of the same, TRS social media convenor M Krishank said, “You wanted pictures of Modi ji , Here you are @nsitharaman ji …”

On Friday, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was touring Kamareddy district as part of the BJP’s Parliament Pravas Yojana, visited a ration shop at Birkoor village in Banswada. Learning that the ration shop did not have a photo featuring PM Modi, she summoned the District Collector and pointed out the contribution of the Union government in providing subsidy on rice and asked why they did not place an image of the Prime Minister.

“To put such a great leader's photo, why do you have an objection? Please bring the Prime Minister’s flex and place it here. [Ration was given] completely free, without transport or storage cost, during March and April when there was COVID-19, when it was uncertain if people would have the cash to buy ration, it was given for free. Yet when we ask to put up the Prime Minister’s flex, not just in this area but in Telangana, they are not allowing it. When our people try to put it up, they are being stopped and the flex is being torn and thrown away,” Nirmala was heard telling district officials.

“The Prime Minister is doing this program for the people of the country. I am saying today, that our people will put up the Prime Minister’s flex here tomorrow. You as the district administrator will ensure that it shall not be removed, torn or affected. After giving everything to people for free, when they (BJP workers) ask to place one photo, why is there an objection? … He is sending [ration] for free. To put such a great leader's photo, why do you have an objection? … If there is no flex, I myself will come here again,” Nirmala was heard telling the Collector and others.

Reacting to the Union Finance Minister misbehaving with District Collector Jitesh Patel, Telangana Finance Minister KTR said that he was appalled at her conduct towards the Collector of Kamareddy district. “These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking AIS officers. My compliments to @Collector_KMR Jitesh V Patil, IAS on his dignified conduct,” he tweeted.

Further sharing the details of the revenue contribution made by the Telangana state government to the union government, he said, “For every Rupee that Telangana contributes to the Nation, we only get back 46 paisa! Madam, time to put up a banner: “Thanks to Telangana” in all BJP states’ at PDS shops.”

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao also slammed the Union Minister for insisting that flex banners featuring PM Modi be placed at a ration shop. Calling it comical, Harish Rao said that it undermined the Union government and the Prime Minister’s post to make such a demand.

