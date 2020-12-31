Flyovers in Hyderabad to remain closed on New Year's Eve: All you need to know

The police are planning to conduct extensive checks to curb drunk driving and other traffic violations.

news Traffic Restrictions

All flyovers in Hyderabad (with the exception of Begumpet flyover) will remain closed on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar announced on Wednesday. The Cyberabad Police, which oversees the cityâ€™s IT sector, also issued a similar order.

Cyber Towers flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Biodiversity flyover, Mindspace flyover and Durgam Cheruvu bridge along with all other flyovers under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad police will remain shut between 11 pm on December 31 and 5 am on January 1, 2021. The PVNR Expressway leading to the airport and the Outer Ring Road will also be closed, except for vehicles travelling to and from the airport, where passengers can produce proof of travel.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police said that Tank Bund will remain closed for the general public. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund from 10 pm to 2 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. Police has requested the public is requested to take the following alternate routes:

Vehicular traffic coming from the VV statue towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg will be diverted towards Khairatabad and Raj Bhavan road. Vehicular traffic coming from BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar and Lakdikapul.

Vehicular traffic coming from Liberty Junction will not be allowed towards Upper Tank Bund, hence commuters should take left at Ambedkar statue and take other alternate roads.

Vehicular traffic coming from Khairatabad Market to go towards Necklace Road will be diverted at Khairatabad towards Sensation theater, Rajdoot lane and Lakdikapul.

The Mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat will be closed for general vehicular traffic. Vehicular traffic coming from Nallagutta railway bridge will not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala maidan or Ministers road.

Vehicular traffic coming from Secunderabad will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda crossroads, Lower Tank Bund, Katta Maisamma temple, Ashok Nagar and RTC Crossroads.

Travel buses, lorries, and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad city limits, till 2 am on January 1.

Hyderabad traffic police will undertake extensive checks to curb drunk driving, rash and negligent driving, over speeding, triple riding and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and safety.