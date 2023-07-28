Flooding on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway: Traffic suspended, TSRTC buses affected

TSRTC has suspended its regular bus services between Hyderabad and Vijayawada along the highway and said they would take alternative routes.

Vehicular traffic between Hyderabad and Vijayawada came to a halt on Friday, July 28, due to flooding of the highway. Flood waters from Munneru River flooded the National Highway 65 at Itavaram near Nandigama in NTR district Vehicles heading for Vijayawada from Hyderabad were being diverted at Kodad in Telangana. Officials said the traffic was being routed through Huzurnagar and Miryalguda. In view of this, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has suspended its regular services between Hyderabad and Vijayawada on the national highway.

The diversion has led to massive traffic jams up to a distance of five kilometres on the Kodad-Huzurnagar road. Munneru River in Khammam district is in spate since Thursday and heavy flow downstream has led to the inundation of the key national highway in NTR district. The highway was also flooded at the Keesara tollgate in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said their buses were being operated through alternative routes via Miryalguda, Piduguralla and Guntur. Buses on this route will be operated at a frequency of every 30 minutes. People travelling by TSRTC and Andhra State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses were stranded for hours on Thursday evening.

Initially, police tried to regulate traffic on one side of the four-way highway, but had to suspend the movement of vehicles completely as both the roads were submerged.

As restrictions were placed on vehicular movement on the highway, two students who were on their way to appear for exams were reportedly stranded near Ithavaram mandal as the overflowing Munneru stream disrupted road connectivity to Nandigama. After reaching out to the police personnel deployed near the road, they were able to cross the stream with the help of a JCB machine.